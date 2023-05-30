Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ford Deal Supercharges Tesla

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) ) and Ford ((F - Free Report) ) announced that all current and future Ford electric vehicles will have access to approximately 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in North America starting from spring.

The collaboration helps Tesla qualify for billions in federal dollars aimed at improving the electric vehicle charging experience in the US, while making charging more convenient for Ford EV owners.

Tesla owners are concerned that this might increase wait times at Supercharger stations, due to already existing congestion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously signaled that the company would eventually open its charging network to other car manufacturers.

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the White House announced that Tesla would make at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.

Future Ford EVs will use Tesla’s North American charging standard connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which Tesla offered to other carmakers in November.

Although this announcement is well received by Ford, Tesla customers expressed concerns about potential increased wait times at Supercharger stations due to Ford vehicles charging.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Published in

automobiles