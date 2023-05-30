See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Ford Deal Supercharges Tesla
Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) ) and Ford ((F - Free Report) ) announced that all current and future Ford electric vehicles will have access to approximately 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in North America starting from spring.
The collaboration helps Tesla qualify for billions in federal dollars aimed at improving the electric vehicle charging experience in the US, while making charging more convenient for Ford EV owners.
Tesla owners are concerned that this might increase wait times at Supercharger stations, due to already existing congestion.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously signaled that the company would eventually open its charging network to other car manufacturers.
As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the White House announced that Tesla would make at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.
Future Ford EVs will use Tesla’s North American charging standard connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which Tesla offered to other carmakers in November.
Although this announcement is well received by Ford, Tesla customers expressed concerns about potential increased wait times at Supercharger stations due to Ford vehicles charging.