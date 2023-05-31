We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Stock Moves 0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $44.70, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 5.61% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.92 billion, up 1.46% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $79.43 billion, which would represent changes of -14.35% and +5.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.
We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
