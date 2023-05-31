We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) closed at $9.93, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KeyCorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, down 4.54% from the year-ago period.
KEY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.75% and -4.44%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.79% lower. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, KeyCorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.
Investors should also note that KEY has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.