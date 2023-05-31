Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HP (HPQ) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported $12.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.7%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems: $8.18 billion versus $8.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing: $4.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $641 million versus $682.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $3.01 billion compared to the $2.81 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $5.92 billion compared to the $4.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $2.25 billion compared to the $4.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $445 million versus $470.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: -$38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$100.44 million.
  • Earnings from operations- Printing: $899 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $855.90 million.
Shares of HP have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

