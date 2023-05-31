Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Box (BOX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Box (BOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $251.9 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +18.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $191.91 million compared to the $181.08 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Billings growth rate: 11% compared to the 4.83% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) (period end): $1.18 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Box have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

