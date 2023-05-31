Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PPL Benefits From Acquisitions, Cost-Saving Initiatives

Read MoreHide Full Article

PPL Corporation’s (PPL - Free Report) ongoing capital investments are expected to further strengthen its infrastructure. The company is also likely to benefit from new customer additions. The completion of the Narragansett Electric acquisition increases predictability of earnings.  

However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s dependence on its subsidiaries and strong competition in the transmission business act as headwinds.

Tailwinds

PPL’s capital investment plan primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. Customers have been experiencing far less outages, courtesy of the ongoing investments in infrastructure strengthening. The company expects a regulated capital investment of $12 billion during 2023-2026.

The completion of the Narragansett Electric Company’s acquisition on May 25, 2022, substantiates PPL's strategic repositioning as an U.S.-focused energy company. The buyout will give PPL a more diversified asset portfolio, lowering income from coal generation and increasing the chances of investing in a sustainable energy future.

The company is also working on reducing its operating and maintenance (O&M) costs by at least $175 million through 2026. In 2023, PPL expects to save $50-$60 million in O&M costs. It is focused on reducing total operating expenses in the coming years, owing to a decrease in fuel costs and energy purchases.

Headwinds

PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment faces competition for transmission projects. It has to abide by certain rules of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to develop transmission projects and structure costs for the same.

The company conducts all operations through its subsidiaries. In case the subsidiaries fail to perform as expected and are unable to pay dividends to PPL, the latter’s financial performance will be adversely impacted.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) , NiSource Inc.(NI - Free Report) and IDACORP, Inc (IDA - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Consolidated Edison’s long-term (three to five year) earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 6.81%.

NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s 2023 EPS implies an improvement of 6.8%.

IDACORP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.68%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.6% in the last four quarters.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PPL Corporation (PPL) - free report >>

NiSource, Inc (NI) - free report >>

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) - free report >>

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) - free report >>

Published in

utilities