Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD - Free Report) is the world's largest international mobile communications firm that offers digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) is a provider of athletic-inspired fashion footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) is a branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


