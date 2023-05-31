See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
ABM Extends Partnership With Orlando International Airport
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past month. The stock appreciated 5.2% against the industry’s decline of 3.3% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 1.5%.
The company announced yesterday that it has extended its 20-year partnership with Orlando International Airport for five more years. As part of the extended partnership, ABM will provide parking and valet services at all three terminals that include the recently opened Terminal C, an innovative terminal focused on high-tech passenger conveniences.
Well-Timed Move
The move makes sense as travelers’ demand for improved experiences is on the rise with increasing passenger volume and number of people parking at airports. It comes on the heels of ABM launching its innovative Smart Parking solution, ABMVantage.
Larry DeLuca, vice president of Aviation Landside Services Central, ABM said, “This partnership extension serves as a true testament of our shared commitment with MCO to deliver outstanding customer service and innovative solutions to help ensure airport guests are happy and safe from arrival to departure.”
Notably, ABM is one of the largest providers of facility services to the aviation industry in the United States, serving more than 2,000 client locations across the nation.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks.
Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) : GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the four trailing quarters. The company has an average surprise of 37.3%.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : MMS has a VGM score of A and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.