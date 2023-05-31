Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for May 31, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Skyline Champion Corporation ((SKY - Free Report) ) tumbled 10.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $491.53 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $492.50 million.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ((ESLT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $139.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139 million.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) rose 4.1% on reports that the company’s CEO Elon Musk arrived in China after three years where he is expected to visit the Tesla Shanghai plant.
  • Newell Brands Inc.’s ((NWL - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.7% after the company announced that it will start restructuring and saving plans to “streamline” its North American distribution network.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - free report >>

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) - free report >>

Skyline Corporation (SKY) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace auto-tires-trucks construction consumer-staples