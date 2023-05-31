Back to top

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, IVR crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of IVR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that IVR could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at IVR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting IVR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


