Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $875.7 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $871.53 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Life Sciences segment: $59.20 million versus $65.72 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions: $555 million versus $554.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Industrial products: $261.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $251 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $223.30 million compared to the $214.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $401.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $408.18 million.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $38.20 million compared to the $35.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $115.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.40 million.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $38 million compared to the $36.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment: $83.40 million compared to the $78.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences: $0.20 million compared to the $10.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$11.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$13.27 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products: $49.10 million compared to the $41.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Donaldson here>>>

Shares of Donaldson have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise