CAE (CAE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, CAE (CAE - Free Report) reported revenue of $929.27 million, up 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $899.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries: 17 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.6.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU: 265 versus 263.62 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate: 78% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 74.67%.
  • Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network: 324 versus 326 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of CAE have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

