Parker-Hannifin (PH) Arm Wins Five-Year Contract From AMCOM
Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH - Free Report) business unit, Parker Aerospace, recently secured a deal from U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) to provide overhaul and upgradation services for the UH-60 Blackhawk hydraulic pump and flight control actuation. However, the financial terms of the contract were kept under wraps.
The five-year contract comprises provisions for firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery indefinite quantity for the U.S. Army’s aircraft. Per the deal, PH will be responsible for providing engineering, supply-chain and field service support at Texas-based CCAD. Parker-Hannifin will provide these services as per the fixed rates.
The Parker Aerospace personnel will carry out swift and premium repair works while fulfilling the availability, constancy and maintainability requirements of the aircraft. This will also help meet the performance metrics. It is worth noting that the PH staff will work alongside the repair depot personnel. The services to be provided by Parker-Hannifin will reduce risks, costs and complexity in fleet maintenance operations for the U.S. Army.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
PH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has improved 11.8% in the year-to-date period.
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has gained 19.4% in the year-to-date period.
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 13%. The stock has rallied 16.4% in the year-to-date period.