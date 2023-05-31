We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.47, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 7.82% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of $3.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.94 billion, up 15.09% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.03 per share and revenue of $53.03 billion, which would represent changes of +258.33% and +17.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% higher. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.17.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.