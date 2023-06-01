Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was +158.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 347 compared to the 353.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Nordstrom Rack (US & Canada): 243 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 245.
  • Number of stores - Nordstrom: 101 compared to the 94 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Credit card revenues: $117 million compared to the $96.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales: $3.06 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.03 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Nordstrom have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

