Compared to Estimates, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported $692.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 42%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.3 million, representing a surprise of +2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): $2,730,000 versus $2,740,524 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $651.18 million versus $635.32 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.6% change.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $41.41 million versus $37.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.8% change.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Subscription: $521.62 million compared to the $499.44 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Professional services: $18.91 million compared to the $16.49 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • GAAP Professional Services Gross Profit: $14.28 million compared to the $13.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • GAAP Subscription Gross Profit: $509.08 million compared to the $485.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CrowdStrike have returned +35.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

