Phreesia (PHR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Phreesia (PHR - Free Report) reported $83.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.4%. EPS of -$0.70 for the same period compares to -$0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.64 million, representing a surprise of +3.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average healthcare services Clients: 3309 versus 3297.05 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Patient payment volume: $1.02 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average revenue per healthcare services client: $18.78 million versus $18.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenus- Subscription and related services: $37.89 million compared to the $37.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.2% year over year.
  • Revenus- Network solutions: $21.71 million compared to the $20.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46% year over year.
  • Revenus- Payment processing fees: $24.25 million compared to the $23.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year.
Shares of Phreesia have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

