Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PVH (PVH) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $2.14 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was +10.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $291.50 million versus $275.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $274.30 million versus $321.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
  • Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $613.40 million compared to the $575.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $832.80 million versus $809.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.12 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $887.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $896.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $145.90 million compared to the $151.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Royalty and other revenue: $84.70 million compared to the $90.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Advertising and other: $22.10 million compared to the $22.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.3% year over year.
  • Net sales: $2.05 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>

Shares of PVH have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PVH Corp. (PVH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise