Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) is a leading integrated zinc producer that focuses on the development and operation of mining and smelting assets primarily located in Latin America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.3% downward over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) is a company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) - free report >>

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy