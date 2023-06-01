See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st
Here are two stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) is a leading integrated zinc producer that focuses on the development and operation of mining and smelting assets primarily located in Latin America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.3% downward over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) is a company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.5% downward over the last 60 days.
