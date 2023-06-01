We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add TransAlta (TAC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) is a leading power generation and energy solutions company based in Canada. Its focus on clean energy initiatives positions it well in the transition to a low-carbon future.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 98 cents, suggesting a surge of 1325% from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom-line estimates have moved up 50.8% in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year sales stands at $2.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%.
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. TransAlta’s ROE is currently pegged at 9.56%, better than industry’s average of 6.1%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.
Free Cash Flow and Dividend
TransAlta is a stable free cash flow generator and utilizes the funds for dividend payments and improving its operation. The company forecasts 2023 free cash flow in the range of $560 million to $660 million for 2023.
TransAlta has been constantly paying dividends and increasing its shareholders’ value. In the past three years, the company has increased its dividend three times on a year-over-year basis, marking an annual average increase of 8.3%. The current dividend yield of the company is 1.67%.
Price Performance
In the past three months, TAC’s shares have rallied 15.7% compared with the industry’s average growth of 1.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Veolia Environnement (VEOEY - Free Report) , NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) and Avista (AVA - Free Report) . Veolia sports a Zacks Rank #1, while NiSource and Avista carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VEOEY’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 11.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.81, implying a year-over-year improvement of 206.8%.
NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.57, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.8%.
AVA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $2.32, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.4%.