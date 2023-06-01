Back to top

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NNOX broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, NNOX has gained 66.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NNOX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch NNOX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


