Hormel (HRL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.98 billion, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion, representing a surprise of -2.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hormel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume - Total: 1099.56 Mlbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1092.55 Mlbs.
  • Volume - International: 78.66 Mlbs versus 77.69 Mlbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Volume - Foodservice: 254.58 Mlbs compared to the 260.96 Mlbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volume - Retail: 766.33 Mlbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 753.91 Mlbs.
  • Net Sales- Retail: $1.92 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- International: $179.96 million versus $191.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $881.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $931.93 million.
  • Segment Profit- Retail: $153.23 million versus $165.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- International: $13.60 million compared to the $109.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Foodservice: $145.40 million compared to the $139.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hormel have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

