Compared to Estimates, Dollar General (DG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.34 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.47 billion, representing a surprise of -1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth: 1.6% versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 3.77%.
  • Total selling square footage: 144.7 Msq ft versus 144.69 Msq ft estimated by 19 analysts on average.
  • New store openings: 212 compared to the 253 average estimate based on 19 analysts.
  • Ending store count: 19294 versus the 19-analyst average estimate of 19339.79.
  • Store closings: 22 versus 15.06 estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by category- Consumables: $7.58 billion versus $7.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by category- Seasonal: $962.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.
  • Net Sales by category- Home products: $531.19 million versus $556.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by category- Apparel: $266.08 million compared to the $293.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Dollar General have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

