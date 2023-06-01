Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $662.73 million, down 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.12 million, representing a surprise of -5.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Caleres Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Famous Footwear: $349.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $385.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
  • Net Sales- Brand Portfolio: $325.52 million compared to the $332.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations and Other: -$11.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$14.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio: $143.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.53 million.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear: $159.13 million versus $178.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Caleres Inc. here>>>

Shares of Caleres Inc. have returned -24.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Caleres, Inc. (CAL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise