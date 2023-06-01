We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fidelity (FIS) and Affirm Unite to Drive Merchant Revenues
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS - Free Report) recently announced its multi-year partnership with Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) to integrate Adaptive Checkout in Worldpay. Affirm is a payment network which uplifts customers and assists merchants in driving growth. Fidelity’s partnership with Affirm will enable its merchants to offer suitable customers monthly payments and bi-weekly options in a seamless way.
This move will aid Fidelity National in boosting its top line in the future. The company derives part of its revenues from transaction processing fees paid by merchants. This revenue stream is recurring and will rise further as the number and value of transactions increase after the above-mentioned integration. Merchants will benefit from fresh sales opportunities and sources of revenue. Adaptive Checkout will add to the merchant’s existing offering to customers and act as a major differentiator.
This partnership highlights Fidelity’s unwavering focus on integrating innovative solutions and thus growing its business. Fidelity will continue to invest significantly in strategic growth endeavors to boost revenues and amplify its holistic market. This partnership is a relief for customers who demand transparent and flexible options. Customers can now get payment plans that are customized per their requirements that too with no late or hidden charges.
Pay-over-time options are inevitable for companies working in the transaction services space. Affirm’s solution will make an underwriting decision on a real-time basis and offer payment options to eligible customers accordingly. As a result, customers will have multiple payment options.
Price Performance
Shares of Fidelity have gained 0.4% in the quarter-to-date period against the 0.7% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
