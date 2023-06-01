We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines' (UAL) Long-Serving CFO to Retire Next Year
United Airlines’ (UAL - Free Report) chief financial officer or CFO Gerry Laderman stated that he intends to retire in 2024. The company, which will undertake a thorough search process to find a replacement for Laderman, said that the incumbent is expected to retire no later than Sep 30, 2024.
To facilitate a smooth transfer of power, Laderman will discharge his current responsibilities until the effective date of UAL appointing his successor. After that, he will serve as Executive Vice President, Finance until his retirement next year.
Laderman has been associated with the Chicago-based company in various capacities for more than three decades. He has occupied the current position since 2018. As a CFO, Laderman is responsible for developing the carrier’s financial strategy which includes cost management, capital allocation and balance sheet optimization.
Driven by the stronger-than-expected bounce back in air-travel demand from pandemic lows, United Airlines shares have gained 25.9% year to date compared with its industry’s 12.2% appreciation in the same timeframe.
