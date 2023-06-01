We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mattel's (MAT) Barbie Announces New Product Collection
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) unveiled a new collection across its brand portfolio, inspired by the Barbie movie. The toy collection includes, UNO, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, MEGA and Barbie.
Barbie The Movie doll line includes a variety of stunning dolls, each with their own unique style and charm — Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress, Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set, Plaid Matching Set and trendy Ken Doll Denim Matching Set. Other notable dolls in the collection include Barbie the Movie Doll Gold Disco Jumpsuit, Pink Western Outfit doll, and Gloria Pink Power Pantsuit.
Mattel is also expanding its Barbie the Movie-inspired product line to include a variety of exciting items across their portfolio, including UNO Barbie The Movie, Little People Collector, Barbie the Movie MEGA Dreamhouse, Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette and Hot Wheels Die-Cast Pink Corvette.
The company priced the collection of Barbie movie products ranging from $1.25 to $150, and stated its availability at retailers nationwide and the official Mattel Shop by June 1st. We believe new product collection will drive the company’s top line.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of MAT have declined 2.7% in the past three-months period compared with the industry’s rise of 8.3%. Inflationary pressures and dismal North America sales performance is a headwind. The challenging environment is likely to persist for some time. In second-quarter 2023, our model predicts adjusted gross profit to decline 15% year over year.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Mattel currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have gained 40.2 in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 48.3% and 160.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 153.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 42.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 76.9% and 334.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. Shares of SKX have increased 24.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 7.8% and 31.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.