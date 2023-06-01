We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended May 2023, Costco (COST - Free Report) reported revenue of $53.65 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.43, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.57 billion, representing a surprise of -1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.32.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable sales - Total Company: 0.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2.82%.
- Number of warehouses - Total worldwide: 853 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 854.
- Comparable sales - U.S. -0.1% versus 4.58% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Comparable sales - Canada: -1% versus 4.28% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico: 587 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 586.75.
- Total paid members as of quarter end: 69100 versus 68965.03 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of warehouses - Japan: 32 versus 31.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- Canada: $7.27 billion versus $7.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- Other international: $7.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.18 billion.
- Geographic Revenue- United States: $39.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.31 billion.
- Revenue- Membership fees: $1.04 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Revenue- Net sales: $52.60 billion versus $54.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
Shares of Costco have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.