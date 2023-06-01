We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $310.54, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.91% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 13.75% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +16.88% and +14.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.24.
Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.