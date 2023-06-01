We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Penske Automotive (PAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Penske Automotive (PAG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138.43, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 1.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.
Penske Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Penske Automotive to post earnings of $3.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.95 billion, up 0.56% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.58 per share and revenue of $28.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.01% and +0.96%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.46% lower. Penske Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Penske Automotive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.64.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.