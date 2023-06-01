We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed at $38.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 5.04% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.84 billion, up 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $27.22 billion, which would represent changes of +3.6% and +2.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.23% higher. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.47, which means Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.