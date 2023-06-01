We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Interpublic Group (IPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.75, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the marketing and advertising company had gained 7.3% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Interpublic Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Interpublic Group is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion, down 3.95% from the year-ago period.
IPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $9.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.64% and -0.7%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher. Interpublic Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Interpublic Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.9, so we one might conclude that Interpublic Group is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, IPG's PEG ratio is currently 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.