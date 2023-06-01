We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Moves 0.99%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) closed at $42.85, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move traded in line with S&P 500.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had gained 0.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 1.95% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Taylor Morrison Home as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.74 billion, down 12.99% from the prior-year quarter.
TMHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $7.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.27% and -14.35%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Taylor Morrison Home should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% higher. Taylor Morrison Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.22.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.