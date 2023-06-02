Back to top

Company News for Jun 2, 2023

  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. ((M - Free Report) ) gained 1.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.
  • Dollar General Corporation’s ((DG - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 19.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.34 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share.
  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. ((BILI - Free Report) ) increased 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 loss of $0.37 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44 per share.
  • Nordstrom, Inc.’s ((JWN - Free Report) ) shares jumped 4.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.07 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share.

Published in

computers retail tech-stocks