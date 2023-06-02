Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Immersion (IMMR) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, IMMR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of IMMR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that IMMR could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account IMMR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on IMMR for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today