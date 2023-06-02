Back to top

Image: Bigstock

inTest Corporation (INTT) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

inTest Corporation (INTT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, INTT broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of INTT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 18.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that INTT could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at INTT's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on INTT for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


inTest Corporation (INTT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today