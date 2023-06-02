We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Golar LNG (GLNG) Plunges Post Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat.
GLNG’s first-quarter 2023 earnings of 80 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. The earnings miss failed to impress investors and the stock has plunged 16.7% following the release of first-quarter results on May 30.
Adjusted revenues of $74 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73 million. The top line inched up by 1% year over year.
Revenues in the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) segment dropped 11% year over year. FLNG Hilli Episeyo maintained its 100% uptime in the quarter under review.
The FLNG unit contributed 76% to GLNG’s top line. The balance came from corporate and other sources. Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.4% year over year to $97.6 million in the quarter.
GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter decreased 34% to $1.2 billion. Golar LNG’s net loss was $101.9 million.
Golar LNG, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performances of Other Transportation Companies
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 and declined 17.5% year over year.
JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,229.58 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,434.4 million and fell 7.4% year over year. The downfall was due to declines in the volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services (FMS), and a 17% decrease in revenue per load in Truckload (JBT).Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services revenue growth of 13%. JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 10.2% year over year.
Delta Air Lines’ (DAL - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Volatile fuel prices and unfavorable weather conditions led to this downtick. DAL reported a loss of $1.23 per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
DAL reported revenues of $12,759 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,767.4 million. Driven by higher air-travel demand, total revenues increased 36.49% on a year-over-year basis.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 62 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents. In the year-ago quarter, ALK incurred a loss of $1.33.
ALK’s operating revenues of $2,196 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,202.5 million. However, the top line improved 31% year over year. Passenger revenues contributed 90.3% to the top line and increased 31% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.