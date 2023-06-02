Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kohl's (KSS) Q1 Earnings

Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported $3.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.44, the EPS surprise was +129.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -4.3% compared to the -4.04% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1171 versus 1169.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales: $3.36 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Other revenue: $216 million compared to the $216.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
Shares of Kohl's have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

