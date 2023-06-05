See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity ETF (DXJS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity ETF (DXJS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Japan Small-Cap ETF (DXJS) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Smallcap Equity Fund (DXJS - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 23.9% from its 52-week low of $41.77 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
DXJS in Focus
The underlying WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to the small capitalization segment of the Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the U.S. dollar. The fund charges 58 bps in fees and yields 3.20% annually.
Why the Move?
The Japanese ETF has been an area to watch lately, given rising Japanese stocks and a strong dollar. Japan's Nikkei benchmark index has rallied to its highest point since July 1990. A strong earnings season, views that the Bank of Japan will maintain its stimulus longer, and the economy showing signs of a post-COVID consumption rebound all underpin the optimism.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 22.50. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.