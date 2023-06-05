See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX - Free Report) . AMIGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.62%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.1%.
JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUESX, with annual returns of 12.32% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Neuberger Berman Guardian R3 (NGDRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGDRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDRX has an expense ratio of 1.36%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 12.81% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.