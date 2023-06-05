Back to top

Company News for Jun 5, 2023

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s ((LULU - Free Report) ) shares jumped 11.3% after reporting first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings er share of $2.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
  • Broadcom Inc.’s ((AVGO - Free Report) ) shares surged 2.8% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $10.32, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.13.
  • Shares of Five Below Inc. ((FIVE - Free Report) ) climbed 7.8% after the company posted first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62.
  • Shares of MongoDB, Inc. ((MDB - Free Report) ) soared 28% after posting first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.56, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19.


 


