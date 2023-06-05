Back to top

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. VIPS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of VIPS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that VIPS could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider VIPS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on VIPS for more gains in the near future.


