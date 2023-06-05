Campbell Soup (CPB) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

Campbell Soup Company ( CPB Quick Quote CPB - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jun 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,219 million, suggesting a rise of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has dipped by a penny in the past 30 days to 64 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 8.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. Campbell Soup has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average. Factors to Consider
The company’s brand strength and pricing actions are aiding growth. Campbell Soup benefits from strength in the Snacks business and a focus on innovation. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that it recently announced the new Kettle Brand air-fried potato chips and was impressed with the initial customer and consumer response to the launch. These upsides bode well for the quarter under review.
However, cost inflation is a concern. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects inflation in the low teens for fiscal 2023. Elevated marketing and selling expenses have also been a downside. Nonetheless, the company’s saving and pricing actions augur well. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. Campbell Soup has an Earnings ESP of -1.17% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Church & Dwight ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s top line is expected to increase year over year when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which implies a rise of 7.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 79 cents, which indicates 4% growth from the year-ago period figure. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The Boston Beer Company ( SAM Quick Quote SAM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. SAM is expected to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $598.3 million, calling for a decline of 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $3.46 suggests a drop of 19.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. SAM has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 88.7%, on average. Constellation Brands ( STZ Quick Quote STZ - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3. STZ is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, suggesting growth of 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Brands’ quarterly earnings has remained the same at $2.82 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. STZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 5.2%, on average. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Campbell Soup (CPB) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jun 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,219 million, suggesting a rise of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has dipped by a penny in the past 30 days to 64 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 8.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. Campbell Soup has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average.
Campbell Soup Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote
Factors to Consider
The company’s brand strength and pricing actions are aiding growth. Campbell Soup benefits from strength in the Snacks business and a focus on innovation. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that it recently announced the new Kettle Brand air-fried potato chips and was impressed with the initial customer and consumer response to the launch. These upsides bode well for the quarter under review.
However, cost inflation is a concern. On its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects inflation in the low teens for fiscal 2023. Elevated marketing and selling expenses have also been a downside. Nonetheless, the company’s saving and pricing actions augur well.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Campbell Soup this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Campbell Soup has an Earnings ESP of -1.17% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s top line is expected to increase year over year when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which implies a rise of 7.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 79 cents, which indicates 4% growth from the year-ago period figure. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.
The Boston Beer Company (SAM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. SAM is expected to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $598.3 million, calling for a decline of 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $3.46 suggests a drop of 19.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. SAM has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 88.7%, on average.
Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3. STZ is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, suggesting growth of 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Brands’ quarterly earnings has remained the same at $2.82 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. STZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 5.2%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.