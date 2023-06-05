We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stock Futures Muted to Start a Fresh Week
We closed last week of trading with one of the biggest upswings all year so far: +701 points (+2.12%) on the Dow, +1.45% on the S&P 500 and another +1.07% on the still-hot Nasdaq, even after a big jobs report than morning might have suggested the Fed would need another interest rate hike mid-this month. But market participants aren’t biting on that; until further notice, they presume the Fed will pause on its June 14th report, either for good or to pause ahead of further data.
This week’s initial pre-market activity shows flat-to-down on the indices at this hour, with only the small-cap Russell 2000 dipping at all notably lower: -0.5%. The Dow and Nasdaq are -0.06% and -0.02%, respectively, with only the S&P staying in the green after a strong +1.63% week last week. Year to date, we now see all four major indices in the green for the first time in weeks, with even the Dow now up +1.6%.
The Nasdaq, on the other hand, may begin to give investors pause after the big run-up in A.I.-related fervor over the past couple weeks — especially since NVIDIA’s (NVDA - Free Report) blowout quarter sent that company’s market cap above $1 trillion for the first time ever. The tech-heavy index is up +33% since the first of the year, for what is shaping up to be the strongest first half to a calendar year since 1991 — back when George Bush, Sr. was still president and Nirvana was just releasing its first major-label record.
Q1 earnings season has wound down almost completely, though there are still some interesting names to take note of this week: Cracker Barrel (CBRL - Free Report) reports tomorrow, Brown-Forman (BF.B - Free Report) and Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) Wednesday, and DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) and Signet (SIG - Free Report) Thursday. It’s been an instructive earnings season — and one not so rife with existential crises as many had foreseen going into it — and, in many ways, shows many quite nimble firms dealing with the end of the extraordinary pandemic, which began now 3 1/2 years ago.
Today, after the opening bell, we’ll get new S&P PMI and ISM Services results for May: S&P’s number is expected to remain consistent at 55.1 while ISM is expected to tick up a bit to 52.3% from 51.9% previously. These numbers are also key in that they are above the 50-level indicating strength versus weakness, as opposed to last week’s S&P and ISM PMI Manufacturing, which came in below that 50-level on both prints.