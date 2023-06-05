We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Arm Delivers HRSG Supermodules to Japan
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) unit GE Vernova’s Gas Power business recently transported and delivered the largest Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG) Supermodules from South Korea to Japan. The HRSG will be planted at Chiba Prefecture (east of Tokyo) located at Goi Thermal Power Station.
The Goi Thermal Power Station is fueled by three GE 9HA.02 gas turbines. This LNG-fueled combined cycle power plant has an installed capacity of about 2,340 megawatts and is likely to begin commercial operation in 2024 in phases. GE also provided three HRSGs for the Goi power plant. These Supermodules, which are designed to withstand significant earthquakes, weigh about 2,500 metric tons each and are 43-46 m tall and measure almost like The Arc de Triomphe in Paris or a 15-floor building in height.
The pressure part modules of the HRSGs were constructed at General Electric’s Manufacturing facility in Changwon, South Korea, while the Supermodules were assembled in Tongyeong, South Korea. GE’s HRSGs use heat from the gas turbine exhaust to produce super-heated steam, which powers a steam turbine to generate a maximum of 50% more energy without any extra fuel.
GE collaborated closely with the Chiba Port office and the Japanese Coast Guard to deliver the Supermodules successfully. These HRSG Supermodules are designed to facilitate high output and efficiency for Tokyo’s increasing energy demands and land constraints. Also, the Goi Thermal Power Station supports Japan’s goal to reduce carbon footprint per unit of fuel.
