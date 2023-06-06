Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HealthEquity (HQY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported revenue of $244.43 million, up 18.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.85 million, representing a surprise of +1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total HSA Assets: $22.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.30 billion.
  • Total HSA investments: $8.21 billion compared to the $8.57 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • HSAs Accounts: 8.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.03 million.
  • Total Accounts: 14999 thousand compared to the 15120.22 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total HSA cash: $14.11 billion compared to the $14.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $105.11 million compared to the $111.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Custodial revenue: $94.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $85.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%.
  • Revenue- Interchange revenue: $44.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for HealthEquity here>>>

Shares of HealthEquity have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise