TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) closed at $58.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, down 31.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.17 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion, which would represent changes of -19.87% and -37.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.61% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.43, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.