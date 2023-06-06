We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) closed at $40.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 52.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Aehr Test Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.3 million, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aehr Test Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.96, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium to the group.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AEHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.