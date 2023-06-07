Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unity Software Inc. (U) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. U surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of U have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 28.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that U could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account U's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on U for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unity Software Inc. (U) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today