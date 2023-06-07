Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Chico's (CHS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Chico's FAS (CHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $534.74 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.95 million, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chico's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1262 compared to the 1269 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total Chicos: 606 compared to the 607.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total WH/BM: 377 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 379.5.
  • Number of stores - Total Soma: 279 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 282.
  • Net sales- Chico?s: $273.65 million versus $264.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Net sales- Soma: $107.62 million versus $114.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Net sales- White House Black Market: $153.47 million versus $163.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chico's here>>>

Shares of Chico's have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise